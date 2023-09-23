Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.31. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.83.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.