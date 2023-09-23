AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after buying an additional 3,753,445 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,119,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,338,000 after purchasing an additional 312,530 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,196,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.