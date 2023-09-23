AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

