CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $181.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

