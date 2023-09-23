Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,106 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 834,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,277,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $30.17 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

