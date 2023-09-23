Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $508.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $514.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.52. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.