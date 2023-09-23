Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,970 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.09% of Calavo Growers worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $38.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

Insider Transactions at Calavo Growers

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,714.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,714.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,900 shares of company stock worth $1,195,186 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.