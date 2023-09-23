Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $346,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

