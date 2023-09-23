Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42.

