WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Privia Health Group worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Privia Health Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 795,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 83,029 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Privia Health Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $454,006.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,601,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,087,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $454,006.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,601,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,087,237.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,476 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,954 over the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

