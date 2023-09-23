WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,733 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Shares of AXSM opened at $73.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

