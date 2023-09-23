WCM Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,046,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,508,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,046,813 shares in the company, valued at $88,508,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,940 shares of company stock worth $10,568,621. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

