Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Ashland were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 12.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 363,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth about $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.95. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.42 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

