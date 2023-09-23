ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.