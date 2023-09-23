WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,488 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $36.43 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $88,250.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,718 shares of company stock worth $379,401. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

