Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $150.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.46. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

