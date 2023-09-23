PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.48.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,652.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,652.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $1,273,448. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

