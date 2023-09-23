WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $260,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,988.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $260,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,988.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,478 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

