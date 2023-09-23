WCM Investment Management LLC Takes $12.30 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.09, for a total value of $170,385.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,323.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,174 shares of company stock worth $989,590. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.45. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.62 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $363.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.