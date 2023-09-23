SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $864,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

