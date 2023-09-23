WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,919,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 68,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $123.53.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

