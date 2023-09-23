WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 242 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of CSW Industrials worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 125,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in CSW Industrials by 427.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $510,912.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $510,912.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,908 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.96. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.70 and a 12 month high of $190.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

