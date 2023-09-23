WCM Investment Management LLC Has $16.44 Million Stock Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 477,564 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.20 million, a P/E ratio of -400.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.78 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.10%. Analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

