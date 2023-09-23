WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,144 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.22% of DocGo worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,667 shares of company stock valued at $682,635 in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.33 million, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

