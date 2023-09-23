WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 12,919 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $17,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 111.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Wingstop by 14.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 8.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

Shares of WING opened at $169.36 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $223.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

