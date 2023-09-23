WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $64.14 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $76.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,939.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $213,342.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

