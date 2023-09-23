WCM Investment Management LLC Has $16.96 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Texas Roadhouse worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $95.62 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.33. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

