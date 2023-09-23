WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,895 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Caesars Entertainment worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,167,000 after purchasing an additional 901,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 794,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,034,000 after purchasing an additional 669,077 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.