WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,676 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Trex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Trex by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Price Performance

TREX stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc.

