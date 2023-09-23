WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

