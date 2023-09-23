WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Novanta worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Novanta by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Novanta by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Novanta by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Trading Down 1.3 %

NOVT opened at $140.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.28. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.37 and a 200 day moving average of $162.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

