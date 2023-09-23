WCM Investment Management LLC Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Avient worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $31,692,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,313,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Avient by 38.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,808,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,595,000 after buying an additional 786,255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 43.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,638,000 after acquiring an additional 735,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

