The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

