SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,689 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,721,538,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,642 shares of company stock worth $807,273. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

