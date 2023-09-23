SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,313,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 820,172 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $238,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 44.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

