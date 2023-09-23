SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,307 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

