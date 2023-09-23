SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 477 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after buying an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

