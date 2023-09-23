Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $106.72

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.72 and last traded at $106.72, with a volume of 717622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 564.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.