AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

