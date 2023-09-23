Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6,686.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $357.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

