Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 156 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $272.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.75 and its 200-day moving average is $286.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

