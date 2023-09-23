AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,982,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,996,000 after acquiring an additional 802,295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,005,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,771,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,533,000.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

