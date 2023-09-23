Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.82

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 317867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.