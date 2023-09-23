4,412 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis raised its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,777 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KR opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

