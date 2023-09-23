Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $16.06 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 10.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

