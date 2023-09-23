Level Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

