Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFUV opened at $34.01 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.