Five Oceans Advisors Has $236,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.17) to GBX 2,950 ($36.54) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.69) to GBX 3,800 ($47.07) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average is $174.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

