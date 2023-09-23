Five Oceans Advisors Decreases Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Barclays were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,341,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 174,600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 153,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,958,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BCS lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Barclays Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.66 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.1398 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.