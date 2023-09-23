Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,380 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 2.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,352,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,670 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,614,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after buying an additional 904,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $21,892,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

